The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorised a second booster dose for people aged 50 and older of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines, citing data showing waning immunity and the risks posed by Omicron variants of the virus.

* European health ministers urged the bloc's executive on Tuesday to back a fourth COVID-19 shot for people over the age of 60 to boost immunity in the absence of vaccines that specifically protect against the Omicron variant. * France on Tuesday reported 217,480 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, a level unseen since early February.

* Britain said on Tuesday that healthcare workers, social care staff and the most vulnerable will still get COVID-19 tests without any charge when it ends free testing for the general public next month. * The EU is setting up centres on its borders to Ukraine to receive and distribute refugees in need of healthcare to member states best placed for treating them, as it moves forwards with a plan to immunise refugees against COVID-19 and other diseases.

AMERICAS * A group of 21 states led by Florida on Tuesday asked a U.S. judge to block a federal COVID-19 mandate requiring masks on airplanes and other forms of transportation.

* The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to be more than half or 54.9% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States as of March 26, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday. * Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has recommended travel restrictions be eased due to a drop in cases and deaths, requiring only full vaccination and doing away with quarantine for unvaccinated travellers.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China's most populous city, Shanghai, tightened the first phase of a two-stage COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday, asking some residents to stay indoors unless they are getting tested as the number of new daily cases exceeded 4,400.

* Lockdowns have dampened consumption of transportation fuels in China to a point where some independent refiners have resorted to trying to resell crude purchased for delivery over the next two months, traders and analysts said. * Changchun, the capital of China's Jilin province, apologised to its 8.5 million residents for food shortages linked to COVID-19 containment measures.

AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST * Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive but feels well and will work while self-isolating at home, his office said on Monday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Europe's drug regulator has started a real-time review of Spanish pharmaceutical firm Hipra's vaccine candidate.

* Lucira Health's COVID-19 and flu-at-home molecular test showed positive clinical study results. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown roiled auto production on Tuesday as a major supplier joined Tesla in shutting a plant to comply with measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. * Chinese A-shares ended lower on Tuesday as a tightening lockdown in Shanghai weighed on growth outlook, while strong gains by tech firms lifted Hong Kong's Hang Seng index.

* Danish shipper Maersk said the Shanghai lockdown will severely hurt trucking services and increase transport costs. (Compiled by Shailesh Kuber; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

