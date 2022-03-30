Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA considering additional round of boosters in the fall; UK says healthcare workers, vulnerable will still get free COVID tests and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. FDA considering additional round of boosters in the fall -official

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will weigh the benefits of authorizing a round of boosters of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a broader population in the fall, a top official said on Tuesday. The agency authorized on Tuesday a second booster dose of either vaccine for older and immunocompromised people.

UK says healthcare workers, vulnerable will still get free COVID tests

Britain said on Tuesday that healthcare workers, social care staff and the most vulnerable will still get COVID-19 tests without any charge when it ends free testing for the general public next month. When he announced all coronavirus restrictions would be scrapped in February, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said free tests would end on April 1, saying the country could not afford their cost.

FDA green lights 2nd booster of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID shots for older Americans

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized a second booster dose for people age 50 and older of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines, citing data showing waning immunity and the risks posed by Omicron variants of the virus. The agency said the new boosters - a fourth round of shots for most vaccine recipients - of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc vaccines are to be administered at least four months after the previous dose. They are intended to offer more protection against severe disease and hospitalization.

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

The U.S. national public health agency said on Tuesday that BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to account for more than half the coronavirus variants in the country. A resurgence of COVID-19 cases in parts of Asia and Europe has raised concerns that another wave could follow in the United States, but the country's health experts believe it is unlikely.

CDC recommends second COVID booster shot for some people

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday updated its recommendation to allow certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 to receive an additional booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines. The additional booster is allowed for only those that received an initial mRNA booster shot at least 4 months ago, the CDC said.

Explainer-Omicron 'stealth' COVID variant BA.2 now dominant globally

A sub-variant of the highly transmissible Omicron version of coronavirus known as BA.2 is now dominant worldwide, prompting surges in many countries in Europe and Asia and raising concern over the potential for a new wave in the United States. Below is a summary of what is known about BA.2.

EU health ministers call for common approach to 2nd boosters for elderly

European health ministers urged the bloc's executive on Tuesday to back a fourth COVID-19 shot for people over the age of 60 to boost immunity in the absence of vaccines that specifically protect against the Omicron variant. Pointing to data from Israel, minister Karl Lauterbach said a recommendation was "urgently necessary" to reduce the risk of death from an infection.

Explainer-Why are Shanghai's COVID infections nearly all asymptomatic?

Epidemiologists examining the biggest Chinese outbreak of COVID-19 in two years are trying to ascertain why the proportion of asymptomatic cases is so high, and what it could mean for China's future containment strategy. The number of new confirmed community transmitted cases in the major financial hub of Shanghai reached 4,477 on Tuesday, a record high, but only 2.1% showed symptoms. The share of symptomatic cases over the previous seven days was around 1.6%.

Shanghai tightens COVID lockdown on second day of curbs

China's most populous city tightened the first phase of a two-stage COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday, asking some residents to stay indoors unless they are getting tested as the number of new daily cases exceeded 4,400. The financial hub of Shanghai, home to 26 million people, is in its second day of a lockdown authorities are imposing by dividing the city roughly along the Huangpu River, splitting the historic centre from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong to allow for staggered testing.

France reports over 217,000 new COVID-19 infections - health ministry

France on Tuesday reported 217,480 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, a level unseen since early February. 1,538 people are currently in intensive care units, France's health ministry said, 5 more than on Monday.

