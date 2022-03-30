World Bank approves $400 mln for Tunisia to help vulnerable households
The World Bank said on Tuesday it approved $400 million for Tunisia to help about 900,000 vulnerable Tunisian households cope with the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.
It said the additional financing will continue to provide cash transfers to poor and low-income households, while strengthening Tunisia’s social protection system.
