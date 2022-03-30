Left Menu

World Bank approves $400 mln for Tunisia to help vulnerable households

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 30-03-2022 05:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 05:11 IST
The World Bank said on Tuesday it approved $400 million for Tunisia to help about 900,000 vulnerable Tunisian households cope with the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

It said the additional financing will continue to provide cash transfers to poor and low-income households, while strengthening Tunisia’s social protection system.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

