World Bank approves $400 mln for Tunisia to help vulnerable households

The World Bank said on Tuesday it approved $400 million for Tunisia to help about 900,000 vulnerable Tunisian households cope with the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

It said the additional financing will continue to provide cash transfers to poor and low-income households, while strengthening Tunisia’s social protection system.

