China reports 1,629 new COVID cases for March 29 vs 1,293 a day earlier

China reported 1,629 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 29, the national health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 1,293 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,565 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 1,228 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 7,196 compared with 5,758 a day earlier.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-03-2022 06:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 06:43 IST
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 7,196 compared with 5,758 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 7,196 compared with 5,758 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.

As of March 29, mainland China had confirmed 147,437 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

