India logs 1,233 COVID cases, active infections fall below 15k

India has logged 1,233 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 09:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India has logged 1,233 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. With this, the active infections have dropped below 15,000.

The active caseload of COVID in India now stands at 14,704, contributing to 0.03 per cent of cumulative positive cases. In the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry, 1,876 recoveries were also reported. With total recoveries since the beginning of the COVID pandemic at 4,24,87,410, the recovery rate of India presently stands at 98.75 per cent.

According to the Ministry's press release, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.20 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been reported to be 0.25 per cent. As many as 31 COVID deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

With 6,24,022 COVID tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total tests conducted in India, so far, are over 78.85 crore. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 183.79 Crore (1,83,79,06,022) today.

Under the recently started COVID vaccine drive for children of age group 12-14, more than 1.50 crore (1,50,55,291) vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 12,74,719 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. With 1,34,837 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours, so far, over 2.28 Crore (2,28,71,399) precaution doses of the COVID vaccine have also been administered for the identified categories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

