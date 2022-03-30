Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Shanghai reports total 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

The U.S. national public health agency said on Tuesday that BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to account for more than half the coronavirus variants in the country. A resurgence of COVID-19 cases in parts of Asia and Europe has raised concerns that another wave could follow in the United States, but the country's health experts believe it is unlikely.

Shanghai reports total of 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29

China's financial hub of Shanghai reported a record 5,656 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 326 symptomatic cases for March 29, the city government said on its official WeChat account on Wednesday. That compared with 4,381 new asymptomatic cases and 96 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.

U.S. authorizes second COVID booster for Americans 50 and older

U.S. health officials on Tuesday authorized a second COVID-19 booster dose of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines for people age 50 and older, citing data showing waning immunity and the risks posed by Omicron variants of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration agency said the new boosters - the fourth round of shots for most vaccine recipients - of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc vaccines are to be administered at least four months after the previous dose. They are intended to offer more protection against severe disease and hospitalization.

China reports 1,629 new COVID cases for March 29 vs 1,293 a day earlier

China reported 1,629 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 29, the national health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 1,293 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,565 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 1,228 a day earlier.

EU health ministers call for a common approach to 2nd boosters for elderly

European health ministers urged the bloc's executive on Tuesday to back a fourth COVID-19 shot for people over the age of 60 to boost immunity in the absence of vaccines that specifically protect against the Omicron variant. Pointing to data from Israel, minister Karl Lauterbach said a recommendation was "urgently necessary" to reduce the risk of death from an infection.

Pfizer's bowel disease drug succeeds in second late-stage study

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday its experimental treatment for an inflammatory bowel disease, acquired last year as part of its $6.7 billion Arena Pharmaceuticals deal, succeeded in a second late-stage study. Pfizer's etrasimod showed improvement in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis after 52 weeks. It met the twin main goals of statistically significant improvement in remission at week 12 and week 52 compared to placebo.

Explainer-Why are Shanghai's COVID infections nearly all asymptomatic?

Epidemiologists examining the biggest Chinese outbreak of COVID-19 in two years are trying to ascertain why the proportion of asymptomatic cases is so high, and what it could mean for China's future containment strategy. The number of new confirmed community transmitted cases in the major financial hub of Shanghai reached 4,477 on Tuesday, a record high, but only 2.1% showed symptoms. The share of symptomatic cases over the previous seven days was around 1.6%.

Britain may be wasting nearly 3 billion pounds on COVID gear

Britain may be wasting nearly 3 billion pounds ($3.94 billion) on contracts for COVID-19 gear that have not given value for money, with millions spent each month storing unneeded and sometimes out-of-date kit, a watchdog said on Wednesday. The report by the parliament-supervised National Audit Office (NAO) will fuel opposition claims that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was wasteful and nepotistic in its allocation of huge contracts during the two-year pandemic.

Shanghai expands lockdown to more areas as new local cases hit 5,982

Shanghai on Wednesday extended its shutdowns to some western parts of the city, earlier than scheduled, as it reported a total of 5,982 new local cases. The financial hub of Shanghai, home to 26 million people, is in its third day of lockdown authorities are imposing by dividing the city roughly along the Huangpu River, splitting the historic center from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong to allow for staggered testing.

Hong Kong leader says city's brain drain 'unarguable'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said it was "unarguable" that the global financial hub was seeing a brain drain due to stringent coronavirus rules, but said she valued the city's international status and envisioned a "better development" after the pandemic. Lam's comments come amid a backlash from businesses and residents who see the rest of the world shifting to living with the virus while Hong Kong officially sticks to a "dynamic zero" COVID-19 strategy which seeks to curb all outbreaks as soon as they occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)