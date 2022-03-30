NTAGI to review data of SII's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax on Friday: Sources

By Shalini Bhardwaj The COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory on Immunisation (NTAGI) will be reviewing the data of Serum Institute of India's vaccine -- Covovax for use for children and adults, on April 1, sources informed on Wednesday.

"The meeting will be held on Friday," sources told ANI. The NTAGI has a three-tier decision-making system and the working group is the first level.

After the working group looks into the safety and efficacy of the data of a vaccine, the second-level-- Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) will review and discuss the recommendations by them. After review, the STSC will then give their decision to the third group that will take the final call.

In this meeting, NTAGI will not be discussing the booster or precaution doses of COVID-19 for all. Recently, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for adults and for children above the age of 12 years.

Adar Poonawala, SII's CEO, in a tweet said, "Novavax in global trials has demonstrated more than 90 per cent efficacy. Serum Institute of India's brand Covovax has completed bridging studies in India and has been granted Emergency Use Authorisation by DCGI for adults and for children above the age of 12." "Younger age groups will follow shortly," he added.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 183.79 Crore (1,83,79,06,022) today. Under the recently started COVID vaccine drive for children of age group 12-14, more than 1.50 crore (1,50,55,291) vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 12,74,719 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

With 1,34,837 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours, so far, over 2.28 Crore (2,28,71,399) precaution doses of the COVID vaccine have also been administered for the identified categories. (ANI)

