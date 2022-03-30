Left Menu

No fresh COVID-19 case in Pondy for sixth straight day

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 30-03-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 13:58 IST
Puducherry registered no fresh case of coronavirus for the sixth straight day on Wednesday as the total caseload remained unchanged at 1,65,774, a senior health official said.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the health department tested 222 samples in the last 24 hours and found no fresh case of infection in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The Director said one more person got cured leaving only one patient still recovering from the infection in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said the overall recoveries in the Union Territory were 1,63,811. There was no fresh fatality and the death toll remained the same at 1,962.

The test positivity rate was zero and the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.82 per cent, respectively.

The health department has examined 22,28,300 samples so far across the UT and found 18,72,946 samples out of them to be negative.

The department has so far administered 16,36,901 doses which comprised 9,48,672 first doses, 6,74,115 second doses and 14,114 booster doses, Sriramulu said.

