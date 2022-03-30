Left Menu

CM Gehlot condemns the harassment of doctors, assures thorough enquiry into Dr Archana's suicide case

The alleged suicide case of a gynaecologist, here, is taking a toll on the medical community. After the various organisations announced protests and state bandh against the tragic incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to condemn the incident and assured thorough enquiry into the case.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-03-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 14:04 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The alleged suicide case of a gynaecologist, here, is taking a toll on the medical community. After the various organisations announced protests and state bandh, today against the tragic incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to condemn the incident and assured thorough enquiry into the case. CM wrote, "The suicide incident of Dr Archana Sharma is deeply saddening. We consider doctors as gods. To save the life of patients, every doctor tries their best, but in case of any mishappening, it is not justified to blame the doctors."

The CM assured that a thorough investigation is being conducted into the incident and appropriate actions will be taken after the enquiry. "If the doctors are threatened like this, how will they perform their duty confidently?" adding, "We must think, how can the doctors who served the country during the Covid-19 pandemic, with their lives at stake be treated this way. This entire matter is being investigated thoroughly and the accused will not be spared," tweeted CM Gehlot.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association of Rajasthan State has called for 24 hours Medical Bandh and Protest day in the state and in the national capital, the resident doctors of AIIMS have planned a symbolic protest to work wearing black ribbons against the barbaric harassment of Dr Archana Sharma which led to her suicide. Federation of Resident Doctors' Association(FORDA) had also condemned the incident and urged strict actions and demanded compensation for the kins of the deceased doctor who died allegedly by suicide after she was booked for the death of a pregnant woman during childbirth. (ANI)

