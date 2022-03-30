Left Menu

59 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-03-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 16:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha registered 59 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which raised the tally to 12,87,549, the health department said in its bulletin.

Seventeen children are among the newly infected patients.

The toll remained unchanged at 12,87,549 with no new fatality reported.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities in the state.

Odisha currently has 400 active cases.

At least 65 more patients recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 12,78,035, according to the bulletin.

The state had logged 37 cases and one fatality on Tuesday.

As many as 43,986 sample tests have been conducted in the state since Tuesday.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent, the bulletin added.

