Health News Roundup: New cancer immunotherapy fails in first Roche trial; 'We demand an explanation!' Shanghai residents vent COVID lockdown irritation and more

New cancer immunotherapy fails in first Roche trial

A highly anticipated new cancer immunotherapy by Roche failed to slow the progression of an aggressive form of lung cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday, boding ill for a range of rival drug developers working on similar compounds. The Skyscraper 2 trial was the first to produce results in the final stage of clinical testing in a class of drugs known as anti-TIGIT, which Roche and its U.S. unit Genentech have pioneered.

'We demand an explanation!' Shanghai residents vent COVID lockdown irritation

Frustrated and locked down, residents of Shanghai have taken to social media to vent, questioning the practicality of persisting with China's zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19 in its most populous city. In the home to 26 million people, videos and images of crowded quarantine centers were shared as authorities extended lockdown from the east of the city to parts of the west, posting calls for help with medical treatment and purchasing food.

China truckers use fake travel records, 'clean' drivers to dodge COVID rules

Chinese truck drivers hoping to outwit COVID-19 inspectors are faking travel histories to get through checkpoints or avoid quarantine, state media reported, as weary citizens struggle with restrictions more than two years after the pandemic began. While some truckers try to use hi-tech sleight of hand to dodge the restrictions, some desperate travelers are simply trying to hide in their cars to get where they want to go.

Swiss to lift last of COVID-19 restrictions from April 1

Switzerland will lift the last of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions from Friday, the government said on Wednesday, as the country seeks to live with the virus. The obligation to wear a mask on public transport and at health facilities, as well as the requirement to self-isolate for five days after a positive test will be removed, the government said.

CVS Health reaches $484 million opioid settlement with Florida

CVS Health Corp said on Wednesday it had entered into an agreement with the state of Florida to resolve claims related to prescriptions for opioid medications for $484 million to be paid over a period of 18 years. As a result of the agreement, CVS Pharmacy will no longer be a defendant in Florida's opioid lawsuit that is scheduled for trial in April 2022.

Indonesia seeks longer shelf life donations as 19 million COVID shots expired

Nineteen million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Indonesia's national stockpile have expired this year and 1.5 million more are set to expire next month, as donated shots arrive with a short shelf life, a health official said on Wednesday. Indonesia and many other developing nations are ramping up their vaccination campaign, aided by donations from wealthy countries, but they have been calling for donations with a longer shelf life.

Shanghai expands COVID lockdown as new daily cases surge by a third

Authorities began locking down some western areas of Shanghai two days ahead of schedule, as new COVID-19 cases in China's most populous city jumped by a third despite stringent measures already in place to try to stop the virus from spreading. Home to 26 million people, China's financial hub is in the third day of lockdown officials are imposing by dividing the city roughly along the Huangpu River, splitting the historic center west of the river from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong to allow for staggered mass tests.

BioNTech to expand trial programme for more anti-Omicron vaccine options

BioNTech has expanded an ongoing clinical trial program to develop new vaccines and patterns of administration for better protection against the dominant Omicron coronavirus variant as it reported a profit boost from its first-generation shot. The enlargement of its trial programme with partner Pfizer, initially unveiled in January, comes as global COVID-19 cases are on the rise and protection against infection from its established Comirnaty vaccine has waned, though protection against the severe disease remains.

COVID cases in Asia surpass 100 million - Reuters tally

Coronavirus infections in Asia passed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region records a resurgence in cases, dominated by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant. The region is reporting over 1 million new COVID-19 cases about every two days, according to a Reuters analysis. With more than half of the world's population, Asia contributes 21% of all reported COVID-19 cases.

Ghana to start producing own Covid-19 vaccines in January 2024

Ghana will start producing its own COVID-19 vaccines in January 2024, President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Wednesday in his State of the Nation Address in parliament. A National Vaccine Institute would be established to lay out a strategy for the West African country to begin the first phase of commercial production for the jabs, he said without providing further details.

