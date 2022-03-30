Active Covid-19 cases in AP drop to 288
PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 18:48 IST
Amaravati, Mar 30 (PTI): The number of active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh fell to 288 on Wednesday.
The state reported 15 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total to 23,19,524, according to the day’s bulletin.
In 24 hours ending 9 AM, 41 infected persons got cured, making it a total of 23,04,506 so far.
As no fresh deaths were reported, the toll remained at 14,730.
Six districts did not report any fresh Covid-19 case in a day.
The remaining seven districts added between 1 and 4 new cases each.
