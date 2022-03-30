Coronavirus infections in Asia passed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region records a resurgence in cases, dominated by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Britain may be wasting nearly 3 billion pounds ($3.94 billion) on contracts for COVID-19 gear that have not given value for money, with millions spent each month storing unneeded and sometimes out-of-date kit, a watchdog said on Wednesday. * European health ministers urged the bloc's executive on Tuesday to back a fourth COVID-19 shot for people over the age of 60 to boost immunity in the absence of vaccines that specifically protect against the Omicron variant.

* The European Union's drug regulator has started reviewing an application by Sanofi and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline seeking conditional authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine, the agency said. * Switzerland will lift the last of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions from Friday, the government said.

* Bulgaria will also lift all COVID-19 restrictions from Friday, its health minister said. AMERICAS

* The FDA on Tuesday authorised a second booster dose for people aged 50 and older of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines, citing data showing waning immunity and the risks posed by Omicron variants of the virus. * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its recommendation to allow certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 to receive an additional booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

* A group of 21 states led by Florida on Tuesday asked a U.S. judge to block a federal COVID-19 mandate requiring masks on airplanes and other forms of transportation. * Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has recommended travel restrictions be eased due to a drop in cases and deaths, requiring only full vaccination and doing away with quarantine for unvaccinated travellers.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Shanghai extended its shutdowns to some western parts of the city earlier than scheduled, as new cases jumped by a third

* China reported 1,629 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 29, the national health authority said, compared with 1,293 a day earlier. * Nineteen million doses of vaccines in Indonesia's COVID-19 stockpile have expired this year and 1.5 million more are set to expire next month, a health official said.

AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST * Ghana will start producing its own COVID-19 vaccines by January 2024, President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Wednesday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * BioNTech has expanded an ongoing clinical trial programme to develop new vaccines and patterns of administration for better protection against the Omicron variant as it reported a profit boost from its first-generation shot.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said it was "unarguable" that the global financial hub was seeing a brain drain due to stringent coronavirus rules, but said she valued the city's international status and envisioned a "better development" after the pandemic.

* China will roll out policies to stabilise the economy as soon as possible as the downward pressure on the economy increased, state media CCTV quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Wednesday. * Five of China's largest banks have said the country's lenders face multiple headwinds this year that include the pandemic, global politics and domestic turmoil in the real estate industry.

(Compiled by Valentine Baldassari, Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta, Anil D'Silva and Jan Harvey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)