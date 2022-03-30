30 new COVID-19 cases in JK

Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday logged 30 new COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 4,53,720, while no fresh death due to the viral disease was reported, officials said.The death toll stood at 4,750, they said.Of the fresh cases, two were reported from the Jammu division and 28 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, according to the officials.Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 24, followed by four in Baramulla district.

