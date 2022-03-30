Left Menu

MP logs 14 new cases; active count 145

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,097 on Wednesday after the detection of 14 cases, although nobody succumbed to the infection in the state in the last 24 hours, a health official said.The death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,734.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,097 on Wednesday after the detection of 14 cases, although nobody succumbed to the infection in the state in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

The death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,734. The COVID-19 positivity rate is 0.06, which was 0.1 per cent the previous day, he said.

The recovery count increased by 21 to reach 10,30,218, leaving the state with 145 active cases, the official added. As 21,179 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count of MP went up to 2,88,24,615. A government release said that 11,59,21,814 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,34,934 on Wednesday.

The coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 10,41,097, new cases 14, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,218, active cases 145, number of tests done so far 2,88,24,615.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

