Sarbananda Sonowal highlights warm relations between India and Mexico

Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal met Mexico Foreign Minister Mr Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, who called on him in New Delhi today. The Mexico Foreign Minister was leading a delegation that discussed various aspects of collaboration in the field of traditional medicine and Ayush systems.

Placing his remarks, Union Ayush Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the long friendship and warm relations between India and Mexico, going back centuries. He stated that both countries have striking similarities in geo-climatic conditions, biodiversity, physiognomy and people, culture and family values.

"Ayush means life and stands for Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy. India has a robust infrastructure of Ayush systems and we have regulated Ayurveda and other Indian traditional systems for more than 50 years, way ahead of the WHO strategy for traditional medicine. We have effectively integrated these systems to achieve Universal Health Coverage adopted by the UN. Presently Ayurveda is recognised as a system of Traditional Medicine in more than 30 countries around the world and its acceptance is fast increasing. Ayurveda products are exported to more than 100 countries around the world," the Union Minister said.

"Under the leadership and efforts of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, India's traditional systems of medicine are recognised worldwide now. It is this recognition, that has led the WHO and Ministry of Ayush to sign a host country agreement on 25 March, 2022 in Geneva for the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar, Gujarat. This is the first-ever and only global centre for traditional medicine and will emerge as a centre of global wellness and promote research & development related to traditional medicine," the Union Minister added.

Speaking about the role of traditional medicine in healthcare, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, "During the COVID pandemic, India had done phenomenal work for the mitigation of Covid-19 through large scale intervention of Ayurveda and other AYUSH systems. More than 140 research studies including multi-centric clinical trials on Ayurveda have been conducted with outstanding results. Medicines like Ayush 64, a formulation developed by the Ministry of Ayush have been widely used in Covid morbidities and can serve as a boon for the Mexican public as well.

"Considering the close ties between India and Mexico, I would like to propose country-level MoU between Ministry of Health, Mexico and Ministry of Ayush for cooperation in the field of Traditional Medicine. Collaborative efforts by both countries can help their people and bring a new era of wellness. India also provides scholarships to students who want to study traditional medicine in the country. MoU between academic institutes will carry forward the heritage of knowledge for benefit of the people of both countries. India can always help Mexico in providing training to its people in traditional medicine," the Union Minister added.

The Union Minister also extended his invitation to the Hon'ble Foreign Minister of Mexico for the upcoming Global Ayush Investment & Innovation Summit to be held in Gujarat from 22-24 April 2022.

