Italy reports 77,621 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 170 deaths

Italy reported 77,621 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 99,457 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 170 from 177.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 77,621 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 99,457 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 170 from 177. Italy has registered 159,224 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported over 14.6 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,871 on Wednesday, up from 9,740 a day earlier. There were 50 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 46 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 481 from 487 the day before.

Some 524,899 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 660,708, the health ministry said.

