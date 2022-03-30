Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:35 IST
37 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal on Wednesday reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, which took the tally to 20,17,315, the health department said in its bulletin.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,197 as no fresh fatality was reported.

At least 66 people recuperated from the disease since Tuesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 19,95,482, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 636 active cases, down from 665 the previous day.

As many as 24,743,637 samples have been examined in the state thus far, including 14,754 since Tuesday, the bulletin said.

