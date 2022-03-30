Left Menu

Media can play proactive role in spreading awareness on various health-related issues: VP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:55 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said the media can play a more proactive role in spreading awareness on various health-related issues.

Stressing on the importance of vaccination, Naidu said it plays an important role in preventing many life-threatening diseases.

''Therefore, the focus should be on creating public awareness on the benefits of vaccines, especially in rural areas,'' he said according to an official statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat.

Naidu also lauded the government, healthcare workers and the people for their collective efforts in the administration of over 183 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in India, till date.

He appealed to those who were yet to get vaccinated to shed vaccine hesitancy and get their shot.

He made these remarks while unveiling 'Sanjeevani: The Journey', a documentary that aims at spreading awareness and addressing vaccine hesitancy. It is part of Network 18 and Federal Bank’s campaign.

