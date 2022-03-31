Much of Canada is facing a fresh COVID-19 wave just as authorities ease measures meant to curb the spread of the virus, emboldened by a brief drop in cases and relatively high vaccination rates. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain may be wasting nearly 3 billion pounds ($3.94 billion) on contracts for COVID-19 gear that have not given value for money, with millions spent each month storing unneeded and sometimes out-of-date kit, a watchdog said on Wednesday. * The European Union's drug regulator has started reviewing Sanofi and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline's application seeking conditional authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine, the agency said on Wednesday.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve for a second COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday as his administration rolled out efforts to help Americans live with the coronavirus, including a new website and a renewed push for vaccinations and funding.

* The United States is planning to end a COVID-era order blocking asylum seekers and other migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border by May 23, a U.S. official told Reuters, adding that the decision has not yet been finalised. * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday removed its COVID-19 notice against cruise travel.

* The United States is not working to hand over U.S. companies' intellectual property rights as it seeks to ensure developing countries have access to COVID-19 vaccines, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday. * Drugstore chains Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid said on Wednesday they would start offering second booster doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, after the shots were cleared in the United States.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Coronavirus infections in Asia passed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region records a resurgence in cases, dominated by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant.

* Authorities began locking down some western areas of Shanghai two days ahead of schedule, as new COVID-19 cases in China's most populous city jumped by a third despite stringent measures already in place to try to stop the virus spreading. * Nineteen million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Indonesia's national stockpile have expired this year and 1.5 million more are set to expire next month, as donated shots arrive with a short shelf life, a health official said on Wednesday.

AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST * Ghana will start producing its own COVID-19 vaccines by January 2024, President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Wednesday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The World Health Organization on Wednesday released an updated plan for COVID-19, laying out key strategies that, if implemented in 2022, would allow the world to end the emergency phase of the pandemic.

* BioNTech said it is working on several next-generation COVID-19 vaccines that work more broadly to remain effective regardless of future virus mutations and variants, but the stage of testing on humans has not yet been reached. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned on Wednesday that the pandemic will have an outsized influence on how the economy develops this autumn. * Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said it was "unarguable" that the global financial hub was seeing a brain drain due to stringent coronavirus rules, but said she valued the city's international status and envisioned a "better development" after the pandemic.

* China will roll out policies to stabilise the economy as soon as possible as the downward pressure on the economy increased, state media CCTV quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Wednesday. (Compiled by Shailesh Kuber, Valentine Baldassari and Rashmi Aich; Edited by Anil D'Silva, Jan Harvey and Shounak Dasgupta)

