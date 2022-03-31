Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Akebia's anemia drug on safety concerns; WHO says most likely scenario shows COVID severity will decrease over time and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

New cancer immunotherapy fails in first Roche trial

A highly anticipated new cancer immunotherapy by Roche failed to slow the progression of an aggressive form of lung cancer, the Swiss drug maker said on Wednesday, boding ill for a range of rival drug developers working on similar compounds. The Skyscraper 2 trial was the first to produce results in the final stage of clinical testing in a class of drugs known as anti-TIGIT, which Roche and its U.S. unit Genentech have pioneered.

No agreement yet on WTO vaccine waiver compromise, USTR's Tai says

There has been no agreement on the terms of a COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property waiver among four key World Trade Organization members, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday, casting doubt over the effort's future. Tai told U.S. lawmakers that "there has been no agreement" related to a proposed IP waiver text that was leaked to media earlier this month.

U.S. FDA declines to approve Akebia's anemia drug on safety concerns

The U.S. health regulator has declined to approve Akebia Therapeutics' drug to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease on safety concerns in non-dialysis patients, the company said on Wednesday. The drugmaker's shares plunged about 73% to a record low of 67 cents in afternoon trade.

WHO says most likely scenario shows COVID severity will decrease over time

The World Health Organization on Wednesday released an updated plan for COVID-19, laying out three possible scenarios for how the pandemic will evolve this year. "Based on what we know now, the most likely scenario is that the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, but the severity of disease it causes reduces over time as immunity increases due to vaccination and infection," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a briefing.

WHO lays out plan to emerge from emergency phase of pandemic

The World Health Organization on Wednesday released an updated plan for COVID-19, laying out key strategies that, if implemented in 2022, would allow the world to end the emergency phase of the pandemic. The plan includes three possible scenarios for how the virus might evolve in the coming year.

Florida reaches $878 million opioid settlements with CVS, Teva, others

Florida has reached more than $878 million in settlements with CVS Health Corp and three drug companies to resolve claims and avert a trial next month over their roles in fueling an opioid epidemic in the third most populous U.S. state. CVS will pay $484 million, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will pay $194.8 million, Abbvie Inc's Allergan unit will pay $134.2 million and Endo International Plc will pay $65 million, Florida's attorney general Ashley Moody said in a statement on Wednesday.

Planned Parenthood asks Idaho top court to block six-week abortion ban

Planned Parenthood on Wednesday asked Idaho's top court to declare that a recently enacted six-week abortion ban modeled on a Texas law that empowers private citizens to sue abortion providers is unconstitutional. A Planned Parenthood affiliate operating three abortion clinics in the state asked the Idaho Supreme Court to invalidate a measure Republican Governor Brad Little signed into law last week, and to forbid the state's courts from giving it legal effect.

Biden gets second booster shot, pushes for more COVID funding

U.S. President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve for a second COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday as his administration rolled out efforts to help Americans live with the coronavirus, including a new website and a renewed push for vaccinations and funding. "If we fail to invest, we leave ourselves vulnerable if another wave hits," Biden said in remarks at the White House to launch COVID.gov, a clearinghouse of information aimed at helping people manage the virus as they seek a return to normalcy.

Arizona governor signs 15-week abortion ban into law

Arizona's Republican Governor Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a restriction the U.S. Supreme Court could soon declare to be constitutional when it finishes reviewing a similar Mississippi ban this spring. The Arizona measure, passed by the Republican-led legislature last week, states that physicians can provide abortions after 15 weeks only in cases of medical emergency. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Canada faces rising COVID wave as restrictions ease

Much of Canada is facing a fresh COVID-19 wave just as authorities ease measures meant to curb the spread of the virus, emboldened by a brief drop in cases and relatively high vaccination rates. Public health experts are urging caution as COVID-19 levels in wastewater rise. Political analysts say looming elections in Ontario and Quebec, the most populous of Canada's 10 provinces, could deter politicians from reinstating pandemic health measures.

