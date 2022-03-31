Left Menu

Woman in MP's Ratlam gives birth to child with two heads, three arms

A woman gave birth to a baby with two heads, three arms, and two legs in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Wednesday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 31-03-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 11:27 IST
Woman in MP's Ratlam gives birth to child with two heads, three arms
Visual of the child (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A woman gave birth to a baby with two heads, three arms, and two legs in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Wednesday. The infant was brought to the MY Hospital in Indore on Monday and is currently admitted to the ICU of the pediatric department where , undergoing treatment.

Dr Brajesh Lahoti, treating doctor of the child, told ANI, "This is the first child of the couple, earlier in the sonography report it was revealed that there are two children. It is a rare case, their life is not very long," he added. "The upper part of the child's body is common. The child has two spinal cords and one stomach. It is a very complex condition. The child has a condition called Dicephalic Parapagus," he stated.

The doctor further told that the child weighs around 3 kg and there is movement in the child's body. However, the child is in a critical stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

