UK economy grew more quickly than thought in late 2021

Britain's economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the last three months of 2021 when the country was hit by the Omicron wave of COVID-19 cases, official data showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product in the world's fifth-biggest economy increased by 1.3% in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period, the Office for National Statistics said, stronger than a preliminary estimate of growth of 1.0%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)