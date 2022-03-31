UK economy grew more quickly than thought in late 2021
Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 11:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the last three months of 2021 when the country was hit by the Omicron wave of COVID-19 cases, official data showed on Thursday.
Gross domestic product in the world's fifth-biggest economy increased by 1.3% in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period, the Office for National Statistics said, stronger than a preliminary estimate of growth of 1.0%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- William Schomberg
- Britain
Advertisement