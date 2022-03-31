Ninety-nine new cases take Mizoram's COVID tally to 2,24,360

Mizoram on Thursday reported 99 new COVID-19 cases, 58 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,24,360, a health department official said. The death toll remained at 684 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, he said. At least 152 people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 2, 22, 628.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 99.22 per cent, the official said.

The daily positivity ratio dipped to 7.76 per cent from 12.40 per cent the previous day, he said. Mizoram now has 1,048 active cases.

The northeastern state has so far conducted more than 18.97 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 1,275 on Wednesday.

State immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said over 8.26 lakh people have been inoculated till March 30 with 6.68 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

