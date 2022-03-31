Left Menu

Hong Kong reports 6,646 new coronavirus infections

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 31-03-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 14:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Hong Kong reported 6,646 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, down from 6,981 the previous day, and 119 deaths as daily infections continue to decline in the global financial hub, which is gradually easing restrictions.

