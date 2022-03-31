Hong Kong reports 6,646 new coronavirus infections

Hong Kong reported 6,646 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, down from 6,981 the previous day, and 119 deaths as daily infections continue to decline in the global financial hub, which is gradually easing restrictions.

