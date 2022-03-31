Left Menu

Covid: No fresh cases in Ladakh, overall recoveries at 27,984

Two more Covid patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh, taking the overall recoveries to 27,984, officials said on Thursday.The number of active cases stands at 10, they said. No fresh Covid-related case was reported from Ladakh.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 15:12 IST
Two more Covid patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh, taking the overall recoveries to 27,984, officials said on Thursday.

The number of active cases stands at 10, they said. No fresh Covid-related case was reported from Ladakh. The infection tally stands at 28,220, officials said.

The Union Territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said, adding that no Covid-related fatality was reported on Wednesday.

A total of 417 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

