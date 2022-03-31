Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic right now: WHO lays out plan to emerge from emergency phase of pandemic

The World Health Organization on Wednesday released an updated plan for COVID-19, laying out key strategies that, if implemented in 2022, would allow the world to end the emergency phase of the pandemic. The plan includes three possible scenarios for how the virus might evolve in the coming year.

Shanghai residents rush to stock up as second stage of lockdown looms Residents of China's commercial capital of Shanghai scrambled on Thursday to stock up groceries as they braced for a lockdown in the city's western areas to stop the spread of COVID-19, while authorities appealed for continued compliance with curbs.

The city, home to 26 million people, is in the fourth day of a two-stage lockdown divided between the historic centre west of the Huangpu River and the financial and industrial district of Pudong in the east. Biden pushes for more COVID funding

U.S. President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve for a second COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday as his administration rolled out efforts to help Americans live with the coronavirus, including a new website and a renewed push for vaccinations and funding. "If we fail to invest, we leave ourselves vulnerable if another wave hits," Biden said in remarks at the White House to launch COVID.gov, a clearinghouse of information aimed at helping people manage the virus as they seek a return to normalcy.

U.S. to end COVID-era order blocking of migrants at Mexico border U.S. health officials are planning to end by May 23 a sweeping, pandemic-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system at the border with Mexico, a U.S. official familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding that the decision had not yet been finalised.

A draft notice by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the so-called Title 42 order blocking asylum seekers was no longer needed to protect U.S. citizens from COVID-19 and that the May 23 date would give border authorities time to prepare for its end, the official said. No agreement yet on WTO vaccine patent waiver compromise, U.S. says

There has been no agreement on the terms of a COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property deal among four key World Trade Organization members, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, amid growing questions about the effort's future. A text of the proposed compromise seen by Reuters earlier this month sought to waive IP rights to COVID-19 vaccines and supplies but it needed to be finalised and then presented to and accepted by the WTO's 164 member countries.

Governments want COVID vaccine developers to aim higher As governments prepare to live with COVID-19, some are questioning how much to rely on drugmakers to adapt vaccines to ward off future virus variants amid signs of tension between companies and regulators over the best approach, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

Some vaccine experts say government agencies should fund and help develop a new generation of COVID shots, and seek innovation from smaller developers, as they did to identify current vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)