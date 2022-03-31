Nagaland reports one new COVID-19 case

Nagaland on Thursday reported only one COVID-19 case, pushing the tally to 35,476, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 758 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Nagaland now has 16 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,217 people have recovered from the disease and 1,484 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 93.63 per cent.

The northeastern state has thus far tested more than 4.69 lakh samples for the infection.

A total of 15,80,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Wednesday.

