Maha records 183 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 902

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 183 fresh coronavirus cases, 64 more than a day before, and one new fatality linked to the infection, while 219 patients were discharged following recovery, the state health department said.

With the fresh figures, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,74,024, while the death toll increased to 1,47,783, the department said in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had recorded 119 cases of coronavirus and two fatalities linked to the infection.

The department said Mumbai recorded 42 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, but zero deaths.

The lone coronavirus death in the last 24 hours was recorded in Sindhudurg district, the bulletin said.

It said 219 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 77,25,339 and leaving the state with 902 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent.

Ratnagiri, Nandurbar and Yavatmal districts do not have any active cases at present, the bulletin said.

The department said 37,061 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their overall count to 7,93,84,641.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,74,024; fresh cases: 183; death toll 1,47,783; recoveries 77,25,339; active cases 902; total tests 7,93,84,641.