Free treatment to patients in both OPDs, IPDs of state hospitals from Apr 1: Raj govt

Free OPD and IPD services will start in all state government hospitals in Rajasthan from Friday, an official said on Thursday. “From April 1, free OPD and IPD facilities would be started in all categories of government medical institutions in the state,” Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said.

“A dry run will be conducted initially for a month during which the problems faced in the implementation of the new scheme will be identified and resolved,” Meena added.

The scheme is to be launched formally on May 1, 2022.

No fee would be charged for registration in the out-patient department (OPD) and in-patient department (IPD) in government hospitals, Meena said, adding medicines and tests too will be provided free of cost to the people of the state.

Presenting the state budget for 2022-23 last month, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced free treatment in IPD and OPD in the government hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)