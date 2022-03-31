Left Menu

Free treatment to patients in both OPDs, IPDs of state hospitals from Apr 1: Raj govt

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:38 IST
Free treatment to patients in both OPDs, IPDs of state hospitals from Apr 1: Raj govt
  • Country:
  • India

Free OPD and IPD services will start in all state government hospitals in Rajasthan from Friday, an official said on Thursday. “From April 1, free OPD and IPD facilities would be started in all categories of government medical institutions in the state,” Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said.

“A dry run will be conducted initially for a month during which the problems faced in the implementation of the new scheme will be identified and resolved,” Meena added.

The scheme is to be launched formally on May 1, 2022.

No fee would be charged for registration in the out-patient department (OPD) and in-patient department (IPD) in government hospitals, Meena said, adding medicines and tests too will be provided free of cost to the people of the state.

Presenting the state budget for 2022-23 last month, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced free treatment in IPD and OPD in the government hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022