8 new cases added to AP's COVID-19 tally

Andhra Pradesh added eight fresh COVID-19 cases to its tally, which has now touched 23,19,532.According to the latest bulletin, 45 infected persons got cured, raising the total recoveries to 23,04,551.As no fresh fatality was reported, the death toll remained at 14,730. The number of active cases came down to 251, the bulletin added.This month, AP reported only three COVID-19 deaths, two on March 1 and another on March 12.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 31-03-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 20:48 IST
This month, AP reported only three COVID-19 deaths, two on March 1 and another on March 12. This was the lowest toll count since the pandemic began in March 2020.

In the last 24 hours, six districts reported zero cases and six more registered one each. One district added two new cases.

Seven districts in the state now have less than 10 active cases each. Only two districts have more than 60 each while four have less than 25 each.

