Mumbai records 42 COVID-19 cases, zero fatalities

Mumbai on Thursday reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

The city reported zero new pandemic-related fatalities for the fourth day in a row. The city's caseload rose to 10,57,995, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,559. In March 2022, the city recorded 1,527 new coronavirus infections and four fatalities, against 9,882 new cases and 68 fatalities in February. The city thus witnessed 84.54 per cent fewer new cases and 94.11 per cent fewer fatalities compared to the previous month.

A day before, Mumbai had reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities.

In March, the city has recorded zero fatalities on 27 out of 31 days. Also, the new daily COVID-19 cases remained below 100 since March 2.

Presently, Mumbai has 280 active COVID-19 patients and the case positivity rate is 0.002 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 15,144 COVID-19 tests were carried out, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,66,22,455.

With 64 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recoveries reached 10,38,156.

The city's rate of recovery is 98 per cent.

The caseload doubling rate is 14,951 days, while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between March 24 to 30 was 0.005 per cent.

As per the bulletin, 40 of the 42 new COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic, and only two of them were hospitalized while none was put on oxygen support.

Only 15 of 26,228 hospital beds are occupied in the city.

The metropolis is free of sealed building and containment zones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)