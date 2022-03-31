Left Menu

Italy reports 73,195 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 159 deaths

Italy reported 73,195 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 77,621 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 159 from 170. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,898 on Thursday, up from 9,871 a day earlier.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 73,195 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 77,621 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 159 from 170. Italy has registered 159,383 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported over 14.6 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,898 on Thursday, up from 9,871 a day earlier. There were 46 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 50 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 468 from 481 the day before.

Some 486,813 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 524,899, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

