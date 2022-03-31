Over 184.28 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 184.28 crore on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

More than 20 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday. Over 1.71 crore (1,71,53,367) doses have been administered to the 12-14 years age group so far, it said.

More than 2.31 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years so far, it added.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

