Left Menu

Chhattisgarh records 16 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh fatality

No new coronavirus cases were reported in 15 districts on Thursday, the official said.With 9,385 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,06,027, he added.Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows Positive cases 11,52,134, new cases 16, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,982, active cases 118, today tests 9,385, total tests 1,75,06,027.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:58 IST
Chhattisgarh records 16 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh fatality
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 11,52,134. The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality was reported due to the viral infection, a health official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.17 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,37,982 after two persons were discharged from hospitals and 22 people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 118 active cases, he said.

“Raipur recorded two cases, followed by one case each in Durg and Bilaspur, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 15 districts on Thursday,” the official said.

With 9,385 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,06,027, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,134, new cases 16, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,982, active cases 118, today tests 9,385, total tests 1,75,06,027. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022