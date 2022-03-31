Chhattisgarh records 16 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh fatality

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 11,52,134. The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality was reported due to the viral infection, a health official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.17 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,37,982 after two persons were discharged from hospitals and 22 people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 118 active cases, he said.

“Raipur recorded two cases, followed by one case each in Durg and Bilaspur, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 15 districts on Thursday,” the official said.

With 9,385 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,06,027, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,134, new cases 16, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,982, active cases 118, today tests 9,385, total tests 1,75,06,027. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK KRK

