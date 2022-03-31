Left Menu

Sexual abuse of trans men needs urgent intervention: Trans activist

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:22 IST
  • India

Calling attention to the sexual abuse of trans men, prominent trans activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi said it is a lesser talked about subject that needs immediate intervention.

Speaking at the Transgender Leadership Conclave organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Tripathi rued that transgenders form the only minority community which is ''very visible but treated as invisible''.

She said more problems are faced by trans men than trans women.

''Trans men face much more sexual abuse than trans women and attention must be paid to this as no one talks about it,'' she said.

She mentioned that stigma and discrimination towards transgender people are very persistent in the society.

''We are as equal as anybody. We only ask for love and a right to live a dignified life,'' she added.

Dr. Chiranjeev Bhattacharjya, National Programme Manager at Health and Governance Unit, UNDP India said, ''We should prioritise planning and framework to strengthen the trans community and proceed further in the innovative fields for success.'' ''All stakeholders should come together and join hands towards this initiative,'' he added.

