Maha govt to provide aid to ramp up Covaxin production at Haffkine Institute
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to provide financial assistance to ramp up production of anti-coronavirus vaccine Covaxin at the state-run Haffkine Institute here.
A decision regarding setting up of a dedicated essential facility aligned with the production technology of Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based developers of Covaxin, and training of Haffkine Institute personnel,was taken in the state Cabinet meeting, an official statement said.
The cabinet also gave a nod for upgradation of a BSL-3 laboratory for research and testing, it said.
To ramp up the production of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Centre and the state government last year decided to use the Haffkine Institute facility in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covaxin
- Haffkine Institute
- Maharashtra
- Cabinet
- Hyderabad
- BSL-3
- Bharat Biotech
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
NCP: Malik's portfolios to be given 'temporarily' to his cabinet colleagues
IT Dept raids cable operator, State Govt employee in Maharashtra
BJP will come to power in Maharashtra on its own: Fadnavis
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces cabinet ministers to be sworn in tomorrow
First Punjab Cabinet meeting today, key decisions to fulfill poll plank on card