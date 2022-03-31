Left Menu

Maha govt to provide aid to ramp up Covaxin production at Haffkine Institute

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:58 IST
The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to provide financial assistance to ramp up production of anti-coronavirus vaccine Covaxin at the state-run Haffkine Institute here.

A decision regarding setting up of a dedicated essential facility aligned with the production technology of Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based developers of Covaxin, and training of Haffkine Institute personnel,was taken in the state Cabinet meeting, an official statement said.

The cabinet also gave a nod for upgradation of a BSL-3 laboratory for research and testing, it said.

To ramp up the production of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Centre and the state government last year decided to use the Haffkine Institute facility in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

