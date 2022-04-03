Health News Roundup: Taiwan says new COVID cases won't affect re-opening plans; WHO suspends UN supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Taiwan says new COVID cases won't affect re-opening plans

A recent rise in Taiwan's domestic COVID-19 cases will not affect plans to gradually re-open as hardly any of the new infections have caused serious illness, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Sunday. Unlike large parts of the rest of the world, Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control due to strict and early control measures, including an efficient contact and tracing system and largely closing its borders.

WHO suspends UN supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19

The World Health Organization said on Saturday it has suspended supply through United Nations agencies of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, produced by India's Bharat Biotech, to allow the manufacturer to upgrade facilities and address deficiencies found in an inspection. The WHO asked countries that have received the vaccine to take appropriate actions, according to the statement, but did not specify what the appropriate actions would be.

Hong Kong health authorities report 116 new COVID-19 deaths

Hong Kong health authorities reported 116 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday. Daily infections in recent days have continued a steady decline and authorities began easing some of the city's stringent COVID-19 measures.

Shanghai asks entire city to self-test for COVID as frustration grows

Shanghai on Sunday ordered its 26 million residents to undergo two more rounds of tests for COVID-19 as public anger grows over how authorities in China's most populous city are tackling a record coronavirus surge. Residents should self-test on Sunday using antigen kits and report any positive results, Shanghai government officials told a news conference, while a nucleic acid test would be conducted citywide on Monday.

Hong Kong health authorities report 3,709 new COVID cases

Hong Kong health authorities reported 3,709 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 4,475 the previous day, and 111 deaths as infections in the global financial hub continue to drop. (This story corrects after Govt corrected number of new cases to 3,709 from 3,706)

Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Vaccination after COVID-19 improves immunity

Shanghai separates COVID-positive children from parents in virus fight

Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her 2-1/2-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on March 26. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl both tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children.

U.S. FDA approves Gilead cell therapy for earlier lymphoma

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the expanded use of Yescarta, a cell therapy made by Gilead Sciences Inc's Kite unit, as a first option after chemotherapy for adults with an advanced, aggressive form of blood cancer. The one-time treatment was initially approved in 2017 for patients with large B-cell lymphoma who did not respond to at least two previous rounds of therapy.

Brazil eases COVID-related restrictions on international travelers

Brazilian health agency Anvisa on Saturday issued a new set of rules for incoming international travelers, easing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the health crisis subsides in the South American nation. Anvisa said vaccinated Brazilians and foreigners are now exempt from presenting proof of a COVID-19 test with a negative or non-detectable result. They are only required to present proof of vaccination, printed or electronically.

Russia's total number of COVID-related deaths hits nearly 778,000

Russia's total number of COVID-related deaths have reached almost 778,000 since the start of the pandemic in April 2020, Reuters calculations based on new data from the Rosstat state statistics service showed on Friday. Rosstat said that 43,201 people had died from COVID or related causes in February, up from 35,807 in January.

