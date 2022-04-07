Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA aims to decide on strain selection for COVID boosters by June; Britain investigates increase in hepatitis cases in children and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

'So many bodies piled up': Hong Kong funeral services overwhelmed by COVID

Traditional wooden coffins are running short in Hong Kong as authorities scramble to add mortuary space in the global financial hub's battle on COVID-19, which is swamping funeral parlours. "I have never seen so many bodies piled up together," said funeral director Lok Chung, 37, who has been working round the clock, with about 40 funerals organised in March, up from roughly 15 in an average month.

Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene, antibody variants

Canada's Ontario to expand second COVID booster shot eligibility from Thursday

Canada's Ontario province said Wednesday it will start offering a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines to people aged 60 and over, as well as to all adults in indigenous households from Thursday. An official Canadian panel recommended a second vaccine booster for some Canadians on Tuesday, as coronavirus infections rose in many parts of the country.

EU investigates chocolate-linked salmonella outbreak before Easter

Europe's health agency said on Wednesday it was investigating dozens of reported and suspected cases of salmonella linked with eating chocolate in at least nine countries. Italian confectionary group Ferrero recalled several batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs and other products from Spanish shelves on Wednesday, after similar moves in Britain and Ireland on Monday.

'COVID is not a cold' - Germany U-turns on ending mandatory isolation

Germany will not end mandatory isolation for most people who catch COVID-19, the health minister said on Wednesday, reversing course after concerns were raised that lifting quarantine restrictions would suggest the pandemic was over. "Coronavirus is not a cold. That is why there must continue to be isolation after an infection," Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Twitter, adding he had made a mistake by suggesting an end to mandatory quarantine.

Britain investigates increase in hepatitis cases in children

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Wednesday said it was investigating an increase in hepatitis cases in children.

The agency said it has recently detected higher-than-usual rates of liver inflammation (hepatitis) in children. In England, approximately 60 cases are under investigation in children under 10. Similar cases are being assessed in Scotland as well, the UKHSA said.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers was meeting on Wednesday to discuss how and whether to use additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters after data from Israel showed a fourth dose lowered rates of severe illness among older people. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

GSK stops sales of supplement, vitamin to Russia

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday its consumer arm stopped imports of supplements and vitamins into Russia as the drugmaker seeks to minimise ties with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. "We support global sanctions and will comply with them," had said earlier on its website. "We have taken a precautionary approach to stop, to the fullest extent possible, any direct involvement and support to the Russian government and military."

COVID cases falling in Americas, but risk of further surges remains - PAHO

COVID-19 infections and deaths have dropped across most countries and territories in the Americas over the past few weeks but the risk of further surges cannot be ignored as restrictions are relaxed and 240 million people remain unvaccinated, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. "Many countries and territories in the Americas have scaled back public health measures, and some have done so prematurely," PAHO director Carissa Etienne said, noting that case counts have risen recently in places that rely on tourism, especially in parts of North America and the Caribbean where vaccination coverage is low.

U.S. FDA aims to decide on strain selection for COVID boosters by June

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is aiming to come up with a decision on coronavirus strain selection for the composition of future COVID-19 boosters by June, as a panel of its advisers met on Wednesday to discuss the issue. "We should be thinking of a May to June time frame here," said Peter Marks, director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, during the meeting, adding that there is some wiggle room.

