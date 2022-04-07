Health News Roundup: Shanghai vows to improve food deliveries as discontent grows over COVID curbs; 'So many bodies piled up': Hong Kong funeral services overwhelmed by COVID and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Shanghai vows to improve food deliveries as discontent grows over COVID curbs

Shanghai on Thursday said it was trying its best to improve the distribution of food and essential goods to locked-in residents, responding to growing discontent over such difficulties as COVID curbs stretched into the 11th day. China's financial hub has fallen largely silent after the city imposed harsh movement restrictions to stem the spread of COVID, with only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel, or people with special permission allowed on the streets.

'So many bodies piled up': Hong Kong funeral services overwhelmed by COVID

Traditional wooden coffins are running short in Hong Kong as authorities scramble to add mortuary space in the global financial hub's battle against COVID-19, which is swamping funeral parlors. "I have never seen so many bodies piled up together," said funeral director Lok Chung, 37, who has been working round the clock, with about 40 funerals organized in March, up from roughly 15 in an average month.

Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene, antibody variants

EU investigates chocolate-linked salmonella outbreak before Easter

Europe's health agency said on Wednesday it was investigating dozens of reported and suspected cases of salmonella linked with eating chocolate in at least nine countries. Italian confectionery group Ferrero recalled several batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs and other products from Spanish shelves on Wednesday, after similar moves in Britain and Ireland on Monday.

China reports 1,323 new COVID cases on April 6 vs 1,415 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 1,323 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 6, the country's national health authority said on Thursday, compared with 1,415 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,284 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,383 a day earlier.

'COVID is not a cold' - Germany U-turns on ending mandatory isolation

Germany will not end mandatory isolation for most people who catch COVID-19, the health minister said on Wednesday, reversing course after concerns were raised that lifting quarantine restrictions would suggest the pandemic was over. "Coronavirus is not a cold. That is why there must continue to be isolation after an infection," Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Twitter, adding he had made a mistake by suggesting an end to mandatory quarantine.

Britain investigates the increase in hepatitis cases in children

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Wednesday said it was investigating an increase in hepatitis cases in children.

The agency said it has recently detected higher-than-usual rates of liver inflammation (hepatitis) in children. In England, approximately 60 cases are under investigation in children under 10. Similar cases are being assessed in Scotland as well, the UKHSA said.

GSK stops sales of supplements, vitamins to Russia

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday its consumer arm stopped imports of supplements and vitamins into Russia as the drugmaker seeks to minimize ties with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. "We support global sanctions and will comply with them," had said earlier on its website. "We have taken a precautionary approach to stop, to the fullest extent possible, any direct involvement and support to the Russian government and military."

COVID cases falling in Americas, but risk of further surges remains - PAHO

COVID-19 infections and deaths have dropped across most countries and territories in the Americas over the past few weeks but the risk of further surges cannot be ignored as restrictions are relaxed and 240 million people remain unvaccinated, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. "Many countries and territories in the Americas have scaled back public health measures, and some have done so prematurely," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said, noting that case counts have risen recently in places that rely on tourism, especially in parts of North America and the Caribbean where vaccination coverage is low.

U.S. FDA aims to decide on strain selection for COVID boosters by June

Top U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials on Wednesday said the agency is aiming to decide by June whether to change the design of COVID-19 vaccines in order to combat future variants, even if it does not have all the necessary information to measure their effectiveness. "We're going to have to think about this in a way that is less than optimal because we're not going to have all the data that we'd like to have," Peter Marks, director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said at a meeting of the agency's scientific advisers to discuss the issue.

