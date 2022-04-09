Health News Roundup: Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses in Europe; India to widen COVID booster effort to all adults from Sunday and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Eisai seeking accelerated FDA review of Alzheimer's drug after U.S. coverage decision

Eisai Co Ltd on Friday said it still planned to seek an accelerated U.S. approval pathway for its experimental Alzheimer's drug even after the Medicare health plan decided to severely limit coverage of medicines approved in that manner. On Thursday, after a months-long review and a pressure campaign from patient advocacy groups, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said it would only pay for Biogen Inc's Aduhelm, and other drugs that work in a similar fashion, for patients enrolled in valid clinical studies, unless they have demonstrated clear evidence of patient benefit.

Vaccine group Gavi secures $4.8 billion in funding pledges for COVAX

The global vaccine alliance Gavi has secured $4.8 billion in funding pledges for the vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, an official said on Friday, falling just shy of its target. "It is really putting us in a very comfortable position," Marie-Ange Saraka-Yao, managing director for resource mobilization at Gavi, told a virtual media briefing.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India to widen COVID booster effort to all adults from Sunday

India will offer booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults from Sunday, although free third doses will be limited to frontline workers and those older than 60 who get them at government centres. The country has given 1.85 billion vaccine doses among its population of 1.35 billion. Of these, 82% are the AstraZeneca dose made domestically and called Covishield.

Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses in Europe

Moderna Inc said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine made by its contract manufacturer Rovi after a vial was found contaminated by a foreign body. No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said about the lots that were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden in January.

Shanghai widens COVID testing as other Chinese cities impose curbs

Shanghai on Friday announced a record 21,000 new cases and a third consecutive day of COVID testing as a lockdown of its 26 million people showed no sign of easing and other Chinese cities tightened curbs - even in places with no recent infections. Beijing authorities intervened in Shanghai after its failure to isolate COVID by locking the city down in stages, and insists that the country stick to its zero-tolerance policy to prevent its medical system from breaking down.

Around 1 in 13 people in England had COVID-19 last week: ONS

Roughly 1 in 13 people in England, Wales and Scotland had COVID-19 last week, a similar ratio to the previous week, official estimates showed on Friday. In Northern Ireland, the estimated rate was 1 in 16, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Shanghai jumps into group buying to stay fed during COVID lockdown

When Shanghai first went into full COVID-19 lockdown last week, Ping Mai wasn't expecting she'd become her housing compound's unofficial broker for its meat supply. With her and her neighbours stuck at home and struggling to buy food amid lockdown curbs that have shuttered stores and dramatically reduced the number of couriers, she is among millions that are trying to figure out how to buy fresh supplies on a daily basis.

Omicron spawns U.S. search for better kids' masks, new standard

The fast-spreading Omicron variant stoked U.S. interest in better masks for children to ward off COVID-19, and that is adding fuel to an effort that could set the stage for domestic oversight of their quality. Adult N95 masks are federally regulated and considered a gold standard. They were among the "better masks" U.S. health officials recommended in January to protect against Omicron. For children, no comparable U.S.-regulated mask exists, and some concerned parents turned to kid-sized masks made to South Korea's KF94 or China's KN95 standards instead.

Belgium orders Ferrero plant shut over Kinder salmonella link

Belgian health authorities ordered Italian confectionary group Ferrero on Friday to suspend production at its plant in Belgium, after an investigation into dozens of cases of salmonella linked to the company's Kinder chocolates. Ferrero, which recalled several batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs and other products from shelves in Spain, Britain, Ireland and United States, said other Kinder products made at its Arlon site had also been recalled.

