Health News Roundup: Shanghai official says handling of COVID outbreak needs to improve; Alzheimer's drugmakers seek accelerated FDA review despite U.S. coverage decision and more

Shanghai official says handling of COVID outbreak needs to improve

Shanghai's vice mayor admitted to shortcomings in the city's handling of its COVID-19 outbreak as a record 23,600 new cases were reported on Saturday. Deputy Mayor Zong Ming was speaking after the United States said it was allowing non-essential staff and their families to leave its consulate in the city.

Alzheimer's drugmakers seek accelerated FDA review despite U.S. coverage decision

Eisai Co Ltd and Eli Lilly and Co on Friday said they still plan to seek accelerated U.S. approval for experimental Alzheimer's drugs even after the Medicare health plan decided to severely limit coverage of medicines approved in that manner. On Thursday, after a months-long review and a pressure campaign from patient advocacy groups, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said it would only pay for Biogen Inc's Aduhelm, and other drugs that work in a similar fashion, for patients enrolled invalid clinical studies, unless the treatments demonstrate clear evidence of patient benefit.

Alabama governor signs law criminalizing some trans youth care

Alabama's Republican governor on Friday signed into law a bill passed by the legislature just a day earlier that would criminalize gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth. The measure makes it a felony punishable with up to 10 years in prison to provide medical care including hormone treatment, puberty blockers, and surgery to help align physical characteristics to the gender identity of a minor.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India to widen COVID booster effort to all adults from Sunday

India will offer booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults from Sunday, although free third doses will be limited to frontline workers and those older than 60 who get them at government centers. The country has given 1.85 billion vaccine doses among its population of 1.35 billion. Of these, 82% are the AstraZeneca made domestically and called Covishield.

Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses in Europe

Moderna Inc said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine made by its contract manufacturer Rovi after a vial was found contaminated by a foreign body. No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said about the lots that were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden in January.

Omicron spawns U.S. search for better kids' masks, new standard

The fast-spreading Omicron variant stoked U.S. interest in better masks for children to ward off COVID-19, and that is adding fuel to an effort that could set the stage for domestic oversight of their quality. Adult N95 masks are federally regulated and considered a gold standard. They were among the "better masks" U.S. health officials recommended in January to protect against Omicron. For children, no comparable U.S.-regulated mask exists, and some concerned parents turned to kid-sized masks made to South Korea's KF94 or China's KN95 standards instead.

Serum cuts Covishield dose price as India widens booster program

Serum Institute of India has cut the price of its Covishield COVID-19 vaccine as the country plans to offer booster doses to all adults from Sunday. The price will drop to 225 rupees ($2.96) a dose from 600 rupees for private hospitals, the chief executive of SII said in a Tweet on Saturday.

China reports 1,350 new confirmed COVID cases on April 8 vs 1,576 a day earlier

China reported 1,350 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 8, the country's national health authority said on Saturday, compared with 1,576 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,334 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,540 a day earlier.

Belgium orders Ferrero plant shut over Kinder salmonella link

Belgian health authorities ordered an Italian confectionery group, Ferrero, on Friday to suspend production at its plant in Belgium, after an investigation into dozens of cases of salmonella linked to the company's Kinder chocolates. Ferrero, which recalled several batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs and other products from shelves in Spain, Britain, Ireland, and the United States, said other Kinder products made at its Arlon site had also been recalled.

