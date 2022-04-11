Left Menu

Protection of older persons’ rights needed now ‘more than ever’: Bachelet

The basic rights of older persons need to be protected today, more than ever before, said the UN human rights chief on Monday, but existing legal safeguards render them, in effect, “invisible”.

UN News | Updated: 11-04-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 23:40 IST
Protection of older persons’ rights needed now ‘more than ever’: Bachelet
The * basic * rights * of * older * persons * need * to * be * protected * today * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * more * than * ever * before * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * said * the * UN * human * rights * chief * on * Monday * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * but * existing * legal * safeguards * render * them * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * in * effect * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * “invisible”. *

Michelle * Bachelet * was * addressing * the * Working * Group * on * Ageing * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * at * UN * Headquarters * in * New * York * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * the * first * to * do * so * in * person * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * since * it * began * its * “vital * role” * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * in * 2011 * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * she * said.

*

“Today * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * more * than * ever * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * older * persons * need * stronger * protection * to * fully * enjoy * their * human * rights” * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * she * added. * “But * the * reality * is * that * international * legal * frameworks ** which * should * protect * everybody * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * without * discrimination ** still * render * older * persons * invisible.”

*

Ageing * world

*

She * noted * that * by * 2050 * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * there * will * be * twice * as * many * older * persons * aged * 65 * than * there * are * now * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * will * outnumber * young * people * aged * 15 * to * 24.

*

“We * should * ask * ourselves: * what * kind * of * world * do * we * want * to * live * in * by * then? * I * would * like * to * imagine * a * world * where * older * persons * everywhere * are * guaranteed * to * live * a * life * of * dignity * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * with * economic * security.

*

“A * world * where * they * can * continue * their * work * and * contribute * to * society * for * as * long * as * they * wish * and * are * able * to. * Where * they * can * live * independently * and * make * their * own * decisions.”

*

She * called * for * action * to * end * violence * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * neglect * and * abuse * of * older * persons * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * where * “quality * health * services * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * including * long-term * care * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * are * easily * accessible.”

*

“In * a * future * like * this * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * older * persons * should * be * able * to * actively * participate * and * contribute * to * sustainable * development” * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * she * told * the * meeting * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * if * needed * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * they * should * have * access * to * justice * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * for * any * human * rights * violations * they * may * suffer.

*

Distant * vision

*

Currently * * href="/news?tag=*">*, *we * are * far * from * this * vision * of * a * better * reality* for * the * older * generation * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * she * warned * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * noting * that * the * majority * of * the * six * million * lives * lost * to * * href= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * https://www.un.org/coronavirus * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * target= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * _blank * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * rel= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * noopener * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * >COVID-19 * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * were * older * persons.

*

“The * crisis * has * exposed * and * deepened * critical * human * rights * protection * gaps * for * older * persons” * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * she * said.

*

“It * has * demonstrated * how * age-related * discrimination * creates * and * exacerbates * poverty * and * marginalization * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * how * it * amplifies * human * rights * risks. * Older * persons * have * been * left * at * the * edges * of * society * at * the * time * when * they * are * most * in * need * of * our * support.”

*

Climate * change * too * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * has * left * them * more * likely * to * face * health * challenges * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * at * risk * of * losing * access * to * food * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * land * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * water * and * sanitation * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * ways * of * making * a * living * in * old * age.

* * class= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * img-responsive * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * src= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/assets/2015/09/22770/image1170x530cropped.jpg * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * width= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * 960 * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * height= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * 435 * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * > * Кровопролитной * осаде * Сараево * исполняется * 30 * лет.An * elderly * man * waits * for * the * tram * in * Sarajevo * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * Bosnia * and * Herzegovina. * Photo: * World * Bank/Flore * de * Préneuf *

Existential * threats

*

“Their * fundamental * well-being * is * at * grave * risk* * href="/news?tag=*">*, * said * Ms. * Bachelet * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * not * least * in * the * context * of * Russia’s * war * being * waged * in * Ukraine * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * where * “older * persons * are * facing * a * particularly * appalling * humanitarian * situation.

*

“Long-term * care * facilities * are * suffering * a * lack * of * food * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * heating * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * electricity * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * water * and * medication. * Many * residents * who * have * chronic * health * conditions * rely * on * others * for * care * and * are * struggling * to * access * bomb * shelters * or * safe * areas.”

*

She * point * out * that * violence * against * older * women * and * the * lack * of * access * to * medical * care * and * mental * health * and * psychosocial * support * services * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * had * severely * impacted * health * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * also * in * the * war-wracked * Tigray * region * of * Ethiopia.

*

“And * in * Syria * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * older * persons * continue * to * suffer * the * consequences * of * destroyed * and * damaged * health * infrastructure.”

*

‘Urgent * imperative’ * to * act

*

Strengthening * the * human * rights * of * older * persons * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * is * therefore * “an * urgent * imperative * that * we * all * must * strive * towards” * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * said * the * High * Commissioner.

*

For * too * long * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * their * rights * have * suffered * from * “inadequate * protection” * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * they * continue * to * be * overlooked * and * neglected * in * national * policies. *

*

“At * the * international * level * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * they * are * simply * forgotten* * href="/news?tag=*">*, * she * emphasized * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * pointing * out * that * her * Office * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * * href= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * http://www.ohchr.org/EN/pages/home.aspx * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * target= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * _blank * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * rel= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * noopener * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * >OHCHR * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * had * conducted * several * studies * pointing * out * the * protection * gaps. *

*

Her * * href= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * https://undocs.org/Home/Mobile?FinalSymbol=A%2FHRC%2F49%2F70&Language=E&DeviceType=Desktop&LangRequested=False * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * >report * last * month * to * the * * href= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * https://www.ohchr.org/EN/HRBodies/HRC/Pages/Home.aspx * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * target= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * _blank * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * rel= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * noopener * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * >Human * Rights * Council * on * ageism * and * age-discrimination * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * produced * conclusions * that * were * “no * surprise” * she * said. *

*

The * existing * framework * for * older * persons * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * is * “wholly * inadequate” * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * while * international * engagement * has * been * “far * from * systematic” * or * coherent. *

*

“Finally * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * the * distinct * lack * of * a * dedicated * human * rights * instrument * for * older * persons * - * as * well * as * clear * limitations * of * existing * ones * - * is * a * continued * reminder * that * we * are * not * doing * enough * to * effectively * protect * their * human * rights.”

*

Ageism * pervasive

*

Ageism * is * “woven * into * the * very * fabric * of * life* of * older * persons * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * said * Ms. * Bachelet * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * all * pervasive.

*

“The * stereotypes * resulting * from * ageism * and * discrimination * are * counterproductive * and * can * even * be * dangerous. * They * significantly * contribute * to * the * vulnerability * of * older * persons * and * are * one * of * the * main * obstacles * to * their * enjoyment * of * human * rights.”

*

Currently * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * she * said * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * none * of * the * UN * human * rights * treaties * contain * any * specific * provision * on * age * discrimination * or * ageism.

*

“We * need * to * fight * against * this. * In * * href= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * https://www.un.org/en/un75/common-agenda * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * >Our * Common * Agenda * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * the * UN * Secretary-General * called * for * a * renewed * social * contract * anchored * in * human * rights. * Older * persons * are * integral * to * this.”

*

‘Intergenerational * solidarity’

*

She * called * for * the * creation * of * a * new * and * strong * “spirit * of * intergenerational * solidarity” * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * as * a * way * of * unlocking * progress * towards * the * protection * of * human * rights * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * “at * every * stage * of * life”.

*

“My * hope * is * that * future * generations * will * all * be * able * to * enjoy * the * equalities * and * human * rights * we * are * demanding * for * older * persons * as * part * of * this * week’s * vital * discussions.”

*

She * said * most * importantly * - * together * with * the * active * and * meaningful * participation * of * civil * society * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * national * rights * institutions * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * other * stakeholders * - * the * journey * to * bolster * rights * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * “needs * to * be * guided * by * the * voices * and * lived * experience * of * older * persons * themselves.”

*

Visit * * href= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * https://news.un.org/ * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * >UN * News * for * more.

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022