Health News Roundup: Nearly 86% of U.S. COVID caused by BA.2 Omicron subvariant -CDC; Yelp to offer U.S. workers abortion travel benefit and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Nearly 86% of U.S. COVID caused by BA.2 Omicron subvariant -CDC

The BA.2 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus is now responsible for 86% of U.S. COVID-19 cases and more than 90% of infections in the Northeast, according to data on Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). COVID-19 infections have been back on the rise during the last few weeks, particularly in Northeast states such as New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, although overall cases have dropped sharply nationally since hitting record levels in January, according to data from the agency.

Yelp to offer U.S. workers abortion travel benefit

Yelp, Inc said on Tuesday it will cover expenses for its employees and their dependents who need to travel to another state for abortion services starting next month, making it the latest U.S. company to offer similar benefits to its workers. The crowd-sourced review platform for restaurants and other businesses will provide travel benefits to its U.S. employees who need to travel out of states like Texas and Oklahoma that have restricted access to abortion services.

Screening for anxiety should begin at age 8 -U.S. panel says

Children as young as 8 years old should be screened for anxiety and those ages 12 and over for depression, according to new recommendations by the government-backed U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). The guidance for healthcare providers, still in draft form, applies to children and teens who are not showing signs or symptoms of these conditions.

Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How states are taking sides on abortion

This spring, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to roll back constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place since the 1973 Roe v. Wade landmark ruling. Conservative states are swiftly passing abortion restrictions in anticipation of the court's decision, while liberal states are seeking to protect and expand abortion rights. Here are some bills gaining traction this year:

FDA warns websites illegally selling ADHD drug Adderall

The U.S. Food and drug administration and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration have jointly issued warning letters to two websites for illegally selling Adderall, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Adderall is an FDA-approved prescription drug made of two stimulants amphetamine and dextroamphetamine and has a high potential for abuse and addiction.

Ferrero asks Americans to dispose of some Kinder products over Salmonella fears

Ferrero on Tuesday asked U.S. consumers to dispose of some Kinder chocolate products not authorized for distribution in the country, warning they could be from the batch recently recalled in Europe due to a potential Salmonella Typhimurium contamination. The confectionery group's North American division last week recalled Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket because they were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella was detected.

Oklahoma governor signs near-total abortion ban, threatens prison for providers

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday signed a bill that makes it illegal to perform an abortion in the state except in medical emergencies, penalizing those who do with up to $100,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. The legislation, which is one of several anti-abortion measures advanced by the state's Republican-controlled legislature this year, will take effect this summer unless it is blocked in court.

S.Korea to expand the rollout of second COVID booster shot to people over 60

South Korea's health ministry said on Wednesday it will administer a second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for people over 60 as the country continues to battle the highly contagious Omicron variant. "The government plans to expand the fourth round of vaccination to those aged 60 and older," Health Minister Kwon Deok-Cheol told a meeting, adding the infection rate in the age group has continued to rise to stand above 20%.

Shanghai eases COVID curbs for some even as factory halts widen

Some Shanghai residents were able to leave their homes for the first time in more than two weeks on Tuesday as the city took tentative steps towards easing a COVID-19 lockdown amid mounting worries over the economic impact of the strict curbs. With a quarter of the population under what brokerage Nomura described as "full or partial lockdowns," China's leadership is taking increasing steps to ease the economic toll of its "zero-COVID" strategy, but remains reluctant to risk larger waves of infection.

Shanghai warns COVID lockdown violators will be punished as cases hit 25,000

The Chinese city of Shanghai warned on Wednesday that anyone who violates strict COVID-19 lockdown rules will be dealt with strictly, while also rallying people to defend their city as its tally of new cases rebounded to more than 25,000. The city police department spelled out the restrictions that most of the 25 million residents are facing and called on them to "fight the epidemic with one heart ... and work together for an early victory".

(With inputs from agencies.)