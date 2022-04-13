Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Nearly 86% of U.S. COVID caused by BA.2 Omicron subvariant -CDC

The BA.2 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus is now responsible for 86% of U.S. COVID-19 cases and more than 90% of infections in the Northeast, according to data on Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). COVID-19 infections have been back on the rise during the last few weeks, particularly in Northeast states such as New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, although overall cases have dropped sharply nationally since hitting record levels in January, according to data from the agency.

Greece lifts COVID restrictions for summer tourism season

Greece said on Wednesday that pandemic restrictions such as mask-wearing indoors and COVID certificates will be lifted throughout the summer tourism period and authorities will consider reinstating them in September. Coronavirus infections in Greece have eased in recent weeks, with authorities recording 15,000 infections and 64 deaths on Tuesday. Out of a population of 11 million, some 72% are fully vaccinated.

Screening for anxiety should begin at age 8 -U.S. panel says

Children as young as 8 years old should be screened for anxiety and those ages 12 and over for depression, according to new recommendations by the government-backed U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). The guidance for healthcare providers, still in draft form, applies to children and teens who are not showing signs or symptoms of these conditions.

No relaxation of COVID measures for China, says President Xi

China must not relax COVID control and prevention measures, President Xi Jinping said during a visit to the southern island of Hainan on Wednesday, state radio reported. His comments came as China's commercial capital, Shanghai, reported more than 25,000 new cases. It is under huge pressure to contain China's biggest COVID outbreak since the coronavirus was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Taiwan says it's at only early stage of COVID outbreak, cases will rise

Taiwan is in only the early stages of a COVID-19 outbreak and domestic cases will keep rising for the time being, its health minister said on Wednesday, as the island recorded its highest number of daily COVID infections since the pandemic began. Unlike much of the rest of the world, Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control with strict and early measures, including implementing an efficient contact-tracing system and largely closing borders.

S.Korea to expand rollout of second COVID booster shot to people over 60

South Korea's health ministry said on Wednesday it will administer a second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for people over 60 as the country continues to battle the highly contagious Omicron variant. "The government plans to expand the fourth round of vaccination to those aged 60 and older," Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol told a meeting, adding the infection rate in the age group has continued to rise to stand above 20%.

GSK to buy Sierra Oncology amid pressure to boost drug pipeline

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline sought to bolster its cancer business on Wednesday by agreeing a $1.9 billion deal to buy U.S. drug developer Sierra Oncology, the latest move to fend off pressure from activist shareholder Elliott. GSK has been facing mounting calls to shore up its drug pipeline since Elliott built up a significant stake in the company last year.

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines against COVID-19 have roughly halved the death toll from the disease in Italy, preventing some 150,000 fatalities and 8 million cases last year, the National Health Institute (ISS) estimated on Wednesday. The ISS study, which ran from the start of 2021 until the end of January this year, concluded the inoculation campaign also prevented more than 500,000 hospitalisations and over 55,000 admissions to intensive care.

Shanghai vows punishment for COVID lockdown violators as cases hit 25,000

China's commercial capital, Shanghai, warned on Wednesday that anyone who violates COVID-19 lockdown rules will be dealt with strictly, while also rallying citizens to defend their city as its tally of new cases rebounded to more than 25,000. The city police department spelled out the restrictions that most of the 25 million residents are facing and called on them to "fight the epidemic with one heart ... and work together for an early victory".

Halozyme bolsters drug delivery business with $960 million Antares deal

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is bolstering its drug delivery platform with a $960 million all-cash deal for specialty pharmaceutical company Antares Pharma Inc, the companies said on Wednesday. San Diego-based Halozyme offers delivery technology that enables high volumes of a drug to be injected under the skin, potentially reducing the need for multiple injections. The company has licensed its technology to several major drugmakers including Pfizer and AbbVie.

