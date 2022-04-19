Health News Roundup: Shanghai urges cooperation with COVID tests amid rising skepticism; Analysis-Demand for Pfizer's COVID pills lags around the world and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Shanghai urges cooperation with COVID tests amid rising skepticism

The Chinese city of Shanghai on Tuesday pleaded for public cooperation with a massive new push to test most of the population for COVID-19 as it tries to bring community transmission down to zero after nearly three weeks of lockdown.

The plea came as some people refused to join PCR testing queues out of weariness after weeks of such requirements, or fear it puts them at greater risk of infection.

Analysis-Demand for Pfizer's COVID pills lags around the world

Worldwide demand for Pfizer Inc's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid has been unexpectedly light due to complicated eligibility requirements, reduced testing, and potential for drug interactions, a Reuters review of data and interviews with experts has found. Demand also has been hampered by the perception that Omicron infections are not that severe.

Bionic limbs lift Gaza amputees' self-esteem

A "smart" prosthetic hand that mimics human anatomy and motion has allowed Ahmed Abu Hamda to play with his children and regain self-esteem, part of a new project in the Gaza Strip, where conflict with Israel has left hundreds of Palestinians without limbs. Since March, a Qatari-funded hospital in Gaza has been providing myoelectric prostheses, motorized devices powered by batteries and controlled by electrical signals generated by muscles.

J&J suspends sales forecast for COVID vaccine, cuts profit view

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday cut its full-year profit expectation and said it could no longer provide a forecast for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine because of demand uncertainty as well as a surplus supply of other shots. The company had earlier predicted as much as $3.5 billion in sales from the single-dose vaccine, which has fared poorly compared to rivals due to low demand in the United States and safety concerns.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The Biden administration will no longer enforce a U.S. mask mandate on public transportation, after a federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled that the 14-month-old directive was unlawful, overturning a key White House effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Study shows 99% on Indonesia's most populous islands have COVID antibodies

Almost all residents of Indonesia's most populous island of Java have antibodies against COVID-19, owing to a combination of prior infection and vaccination against the virus, a government-commissioned survey showed. The March study of 2,100 people, conducted on Java, home to 150 million people, and Bali, Indonesia's top tourism destination, revealed 99.2% of people had COVID antibodies, a 6 percentage point increase from a December survey.

Moderna says dual variant booster with Beta more effective vs Omicron than current shot

Moderna Inc on Tuesday said a COVID-19 booster designed to target the Beta variant as well as the original coronavirus generated a better immune response against a number of virus variants including Omicron. Moderna said the results were a good sign for the company's plans for future shots targeting two COVID-19 variants.

Poland declines to take or pay for more COVID-19 vaccines for now

Poland will not take or pay for more doses of COVID-19 vaccine under the European Union's supply contract, its health minister said on Tuesday, setting the stage for a legal battle with manufacturers. Poland, along with other EU members, has been receiving COVID-19 vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic under supply contracts agreed between the European Commission and vaccine makers such as BioNTech SE and Pfizer or Moderna.

Second Global COVID-19 Summit scheduled for May 12

A second Global COVID-19 Summit will be held virtually next month for countries to discuss efforts to end the pandemic and prepare for future health threats, according to a joint statement on Monday. "The emergence and spread of new variants, like Omicron, have reinforced the need for a strategy aimed at controlling COVID-19 worldwide," the White House said in a news release with the Group of Seven and Group of 20 nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)