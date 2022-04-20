Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA issues warning to companies selling unapproved skin lightening products; J&J pulls COVID vaccine sales forecast due to low demand, supply glut and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now: U.S. will no longer enforce mask mandate on airplanes, trains

U.S. to scrap 'conscience' rule for healthcare workers, Politico reports

President Joe Biden's administration plans to rescind a rule devised under his predecessor Donald Trump that was intended to make it easier for healthcare providers including doctors and nurses to avoid performing abortions or other medical services on religious or moral grounds, Politico reported on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in 2018 unveiled what it called the "conscience rule," but it never took effect due to litigation. States including California and New York and abortion providers filed suit to challenge it, leading a federal court to block the measure in 2019.

Analysis-Demand for Pfizer's COVID pills lags around the world

Worldwide demand for Pfizer Inc's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid has been unexpectedly light due to complicated eligibility requirements, reduced testing, and potential for drug interactions, a Reuters review of data and interviews with experts has found. Demand also has been hampered by the perception that Omicron infections are not that severe.

Bionic limbs lift Gaza amputees' self-esteem

A "smart" prosthetic hand that mimics human anatomy and motion has allowed Ahmed Abu Hamda to play with his children and regain self esteem, part of a new project in Gaza Strip, where conflict with Israel has left hundreds of Palestinians without limbs. Since March, a Qatari-funded hospital in Gaza has been providing myoelectric prostheses, motorised devices powered by batteries and controlled by electrical signals generated by muscles.

J&J pulls COVID vaccine sales forecast due to low demand, supply glut

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday rescinded its forecast for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, as hesitancy in low income countries has led to a glut of supply of a shot once hoped to be the inoculation of choice for the developing world. The company had previously predicted as much as $3.5 billion in 2022 sales from the single-dose vaccine, but demand has withered.

Unvaccinated children hospitalized at twice the rate during Omicron surge -U.S. study

Hospitalization rates for unvaccinated children ages 5 to 11 were twice as high as among those who were vaccinated during the record COVID-19 surge caused by the Omicron variant, according to a U.S. study released on Tuesday. For every 100,000 unvaccinated children in the age group, 19.1 per were hospitalized with COVID-19 between mid-December and late February, compared with 9.2 per 100,000 vaccinated kids, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Moderna says dual variant booster with Beta more effective vs Omicron than current shot

Moderna Inc on Tuesday said a COVID-19 booster designed to target the Beta variant as well as the original coronavirus generated a better immune response against a number of virus variants including Omicron. Moderna said the results were a good sign for the company's plans for future shots targeting two COVID-19 variants.

Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron and its sublineage BA.2.12.1 is estimated to make up more than 90% of the coronavirus variants in the United States as of April 16, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. Overall cases have dropped sharply nationally since hitting record levels in January, but COVID-19 infections have been on the rise during the last few weeks, particularly in Northeast states like New York, and Connecticut.

U.S. FDA issues warning to companies selling unapproved skin lightening products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday it sent warning letters to twelve companies for selling certain over-the-counter (OTC) skin lightening products which have not been approved by the agency and pose safety risks. The products from companies including M & M Beauty and Wellness, Ultimark Products and Genomma Lab USA contain hydroquinone, a depigmentation agent used in skin lightening creams which has come under the FDA's scrutiny over safety concerns.

Alabama reaches $276 million opioid settlement with J&J, McKesson, Endo -attorney general

Alabama on Tuesday reached $276 million in settlements with Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corp and Endo International Plc, resolving claims that the companies fueled an opioid addiction crisis, the state attorney general said. Under the settlement, drug distributor McKesson will pay $141 million toward the state's efforts to combat the opioid crisis, while drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Endo will pay $70.3 million and $25 million, respectively, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement. The three companies will also pay $40 million in attorneys' fees.

