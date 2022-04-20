Health News Roundup: Taiwan may see 10,000 daily COVID cases by month-end; Factbox-Where you still need to wear a mask in the United States and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Taiwan may see 10,000 daily COVID cases by month-end

Taiwan may see domestic COVID-19 infections top 10,000 a day by the end of the month, Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung said on Wednesday, calling on people to exercise caution and stick to wearing face masks. The island of 23 million people moved early to control the pandemic, adopting measures such as largely closing its borders and tracing contacts of those infected, but it has seen a rise in infections since the beginning of the year.

Factbox-Where you still need to wear a mask in the United States

Airlines and airports, the ride-sharing company Uber and national train service Amtrak are now lifting mask mandates that have been in place for more than a year. The shift comes after a judge in Florida ruled against a federal mandate and the Biden administration said it would not enforce one even as COVID-19 infections are rising https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/united-states in the United States, and more than 400 people are dying per day from the airborne disease. But the White House is still urging Americans to wear masks, however, and they are still required in some areas:

'We're done with dead kids': U.S. bars hand out free fentanyl tests

Walking into the Good Hop craft beer bar in Oakland, California, Alison Heller looks like any other patron thirsting for happy hour. But instead of heading to the bar, she goes straight to the bathroom, opens her backpack and pulls out a plastic bag with fentanyl test strips. She puts 25 strips in a jar for anyone to take for free.

Lebanon maternal deaths triple, children's health at risk amid crisis, UNICEF says

The number of women in Lebanon dying from pregnancy-related complications has nearly tripled amid a crushing three-year economic crisis that has seen doctors and midwives leave the country, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said Wednesday. The crisis is also affecting children, especially among Syrian refugees who have fled over the border into Lebanon.

Bhutan reports outbreak of African swine fever near Indian border - OIE

Bhutan reported an outbreak of African swine fever on a pig farm near the border with India, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday. The outbreak was reported on a semi-commercial pig farm in the Chhukha district and the herd comprised both adult pigs and piglets, the Paris-based OIE said, citing Bhutanese authorities.

Risk of medical gear shortage in Russia falls as West restores exports

Exports of essential medical devices Russia is dependent upon from the West have been partly restored, reducing the immediate risk of life-threatening shortages after a near-total collapse when the war in Ukraine began, a Western industry source told Reuters. Russia imports a large share of its medical equipment, such as pacemakers and radiotherapy devices, from the European Union and the United States and its reliance is particularly acute for the most complex and critical machines.

Norway offers 4th COVID vaccine dose to those aged 80 and over

Norway will offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to those aged 80 and over, the country's Institute of Public Health said on Wednesday.

Shanghai hopes COVID tide turning, with fewer cases outside quarantine areas

China's commercial capital of Shanghai reported no new COVID-19 infections outside quarantine areas in two districts on Wednesday, fanning hopes that the tide is turning in its pandemic battle, as some factories began to return to work. State media trumpeted the resumption of production by electric car company Tesla Inc at its Shanghai plant on Tuesday, after a halt of more than three weeks.

Israel scraps indoor COVID-19 mask order for the second time

Israel told its citizens on Wednesday they could stop wearing COVID-19 masks indoors, its second such revision after the measure was briefly dropped and then restored last year in response to a rise in cases. The scrapping of mandatory masks in closed public venues will go into force on Saturday, subject to approval by a parliament oversight committee, a government statement said.

Alabama settles opioid claims with J&J, McKesson, Endo for $276 million -attorney general

Alabama on Tuesday reached $276 million in settlements with Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corp, and Endo International Plc, resolving claims that the companies fueled an opioid addiction crisis, the state attorney general said. Under the settlement, drug distributor McKesson will pay $141 million toward the state's efforts to combat the opioid crisis, while drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Endo will pay $70.3 million and $25 million, respectively, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement. The three companies will also pay $40 million in attorneys' fees.

