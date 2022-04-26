Health News Roundup: China's Beijing city to expand mass COVID testing to more districts; Walgreens, Teva accused of fueling opioid addiction in the quest for new markets and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China's Beijing city to expand mass COVID testing to more districts

Beijing will expand its mass COVID-19 testing campaign to another 10 districts and one economic development area from Tuesday to Saturday, an official for the Chinese capital said late on Monday. The city's most populous district of Chaoyang began testing residents and those who work there on Monday.

Walgreens, Teva accused of fueling opioid addiction in the quest for new markets

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ignored the health risks when they created new markets for opioids, a lawyer for the city of San Francisco told a judge on Monday during opening statements of the first trial to target manufacturers, and distributors, and pharmacies over the addictive pain medicines. Richard Heimann, a lawyer for the city, said on Monday that the prescription drug industry was complicit in expanding the market for opioids, regardless of the public health risks.

Valneva slumps after EU regulator requests more COVID vaccine data

French drugmaker Valneva said on Monday that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had asked for more data on its COVID-19 vaccine, precipitating a sharp fall in its shares. The latest EMA setback comes after Britain earlier this month cleared the use of Valneva's vaccine, becoming the first European country to give it's shot the green light.

Beijing to test 20 million for COVID as lockdown jitters grow

Residents across Beijing joined growing lines of people waiting to be screened for COVID-19 on Tuesday after the Chinese capital overnight ramped up plans for mass-testing to 20 million people and fuelled worries about a looming lockdown. Amid comparisons with Shanghai, where more than 1,000 cases were reported in March before widespread curbs were finally imposed on 26 million people, many in Beijing flocked to supermarkets to stock up on food and supplies fearing sudden localized lockdowns.

Axsome expects U.S. FDA to decline approval for migraine drug, shares fall

Axsome Therapeutics said on Monday it expects the U.S. health regulator to decline approval for its treatment of acute migraine over unresolved issues of its quality control processes, sending shares of the drug developer down 20%. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to make its decision on the drug, AXS-07, by Saturday.

U.S. FDA approves Gilead's COVID-19 drug for young children

The U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted the first full approval for treating COVID-19 in children aged 28 days and older to Gilead Sciences Inc's drug remdesivir. The move comes months after the agency expanded the drug's emergency use authorization to also include children below 12 years of age weighing at least 3.5 kilograms.

Roche warns multiple sclerosis drug development hit by Ukraine war

Roche has warned that Russia's attack on Ukraine is disrupting the development of a new generation of multiple sclerosis (MS) drugs as the industry has come to disproportionately rely on Eastern Europe for clinical trials. The pharmaceutical industry has been scrambling to find ways to keep patients in Ukraine enrolled in various clinical trials as millions have fled the war and sought shelter in neighboring countries.

'Shanghai was a lesson': Beijing residents hit the stores amid COVID lockdown fears

A mass COVID-19 testing order in Beijing's biggest district prompted residents in the Chinese capital to stock up on groceries, fearing they could be destined for a lockdown similar to that of Shanghai, which entered the fourth week of bitter isolation. Authorities in Chaoyang, home to 3.45 million people, late on Sunday ordered those who live and work there to be tested three times this week as Beijing warned the virus had "stealthily" spread for about a week before being detected.

Colombia to lift mask mandate for some indoor spaces from May 1

Colombia will lift a face mask mandate for some indoor spaces from May 1, President Ivan Duque said on Monday, though coverings will still be required on transport and in medical facilities and schools. The Andean country has reported more than 6 million coronavirus infections and 139,778 deaths, according to the health ministry. It currently has just under 3,000 active cases.

