Shanghai reports 38 new COVID deaths for April 30 versus 47 a day earlier

China's eastern commercial hub of Shanghai reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths on April 30, down from 47 a day earlier, the local health authority said on Sunday.

The city found 7,084 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 30 versus 8,932 a day earlier, the authority said in a statement.

New local symptomatic cases stood at 788 versus 1,249 the previous day.

