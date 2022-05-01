Shanghai reports 38 new COVID deaths for April 30 versus 47 a day earlier
China's eastern commercial hub of Shanghai reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths on April 30, down from 47 a day earlier, the local health authority said on Sunday.
The city found 7,084 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 30 versus 8,932 a day earlier, the authority said in a statement.
New local symptomatic cases stood at 788 versus 1,249 the previous day.
